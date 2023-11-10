Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 111.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.54.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.08 and its 200 day moving average is $184.21. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.32 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,381. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

