Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 13,713 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth $889,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Onto Innovation by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of ONTO opened at $123.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.35. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $147.71.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,855.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

