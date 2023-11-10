Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 43,838 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Compass Minerals International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 114.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of CMP opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $982.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In related news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $94,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $805,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

