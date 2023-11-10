Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 2,786 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Chemed by 20.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 3.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,217 shares of company stock worth $7,017,045. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $579.77 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $481.99 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $524.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

