Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 8,884 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CW. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $205.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.55. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $156.76 and a one year high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

