Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.52 Million in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Douglas Emmett at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

Shares of DEI opened at $11.25 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 633.33%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

