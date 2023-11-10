Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.54 Million in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.13% of Western New England Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WNEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on WNEB

Western New England Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.