Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.56 Million in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.42% of Accretion Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,021,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 689,956 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,174,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 94.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 410,130 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 561,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 362,943 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ENER opened at $10.53 on Friday. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

