Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.62 Million in Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.53% of Tigo Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $72,842.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,260.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered Tigo Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tigo Energy from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Tigo Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TYGO stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56. Tigo Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $68.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tigo Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.