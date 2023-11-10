Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 201.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.2 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $137.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $139.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.