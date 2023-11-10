Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $185.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.28 and a 12-month high of $192.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at $50,312,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $5,545,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,015.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,038 shares of company stock worth $7,939,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.