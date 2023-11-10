Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Down 3.0 %

HMC stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.61. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.