Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Goosehead Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after buying an additional 300,185 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,042,000 after acquiring an additional 267,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 528,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 258,554 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $572,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $596,480.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,752.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $572,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,458. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

