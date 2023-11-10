Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Perion Network as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 26.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,027,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,185,000 after purchasing an additional 420,580 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,959,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 16.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,772 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

