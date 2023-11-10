Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,818 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Shares of MTH opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.91. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.57 and a twelve month high of $152.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

