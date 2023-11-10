Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Apogee Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $51.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $965.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

