Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,007 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Capital Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.3% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 75,714.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 159,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 159,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $118,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,828,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,865,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $118,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,828,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $715,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

