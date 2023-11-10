Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Mueller Water Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,439.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

