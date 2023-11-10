Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 26,257 XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in XPO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 260.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Activity

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. XPO’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

