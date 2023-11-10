Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 64,786 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMN opened at $25.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.0645 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

