Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.59 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,263,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $74.66.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

