Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.61 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,687,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,726,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,956,000 after buying an additional 5,349,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COTY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coty news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.