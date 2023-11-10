Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.61 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24,440.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMAB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $100.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $2.1446 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 67.20%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

