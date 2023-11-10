Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $2,876,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $6,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNDY. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.06.

monday.com Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $135.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.94. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.55 and a beta of 0.87.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

