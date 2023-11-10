Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 165,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 125,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,571 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9,539,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares during the period.

Shares of RWR opened at $81.17 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $76.73 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

