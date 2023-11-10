Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

