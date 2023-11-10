BHP Group (LON:BHP) Trading Up 2%

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,377 ($29.34) and last traded at GBX 2,370.50 ($29.26). Approximately 770,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,250,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,325 ($28.70).
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,715 ($33.51) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,320 ($28.64) to GBX 2,550 ($31.48) in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.16) to GBX 2,150 ($26.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.92) to GBX 2,000 ($24.69) in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.63) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,337.86 ($28.86).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 6,602.87%.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
