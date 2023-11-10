Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of BIG opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $109.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.34.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Big Lots will post -11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 199.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 453,329 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 589,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 418,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Big Lots by 104.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 359,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $2,353,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

