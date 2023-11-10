Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Birkenstock in a report released on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

BIRK stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

