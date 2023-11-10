Birkenstock Holding plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:BIRK)

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Birkenstock in a report released on Monday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Trading initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

BIRK opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

