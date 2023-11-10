BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) vs. AB International Group (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Critical Review

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) and AB International Group (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BM Technologies and AB International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies $62.01 million 0.47 -$780,000.00 ($1.58) -1.55 AB International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AB International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BM Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies -29.87% -28.05% -18.53% AB International Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BM Technologies and AB International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 AB International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BM Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 175.51%. Given BM Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than AB International Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of BM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BM Technologies beats AB International Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BM Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc. in January 2021. BM Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About AB International Group

(Get Free Report)

AB International Group Corp. operates as an intellectual property, movie investment, and licensing company that focuses on the acquisition and development of various intellectual property. The company engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies. It also provides video streaming services under the ABQQ.tv brand name, as well as through ABQQ.tv website. In addition, the company is involved in the video synthesis and releases system for mobile communications equipment. Further, it owns and leases franchises, patents, and copyrights, as well as licenses to others. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

