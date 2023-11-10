Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading 1.8% Higher

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.73). Approximately 122,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 367,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.70).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.59) target price on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOKU
Boku Price Performance
Boku Company Profile
Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boku
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.