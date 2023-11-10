Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading 1.8% Higher

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.73). Approximately 122,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 367,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.70).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.59) target price on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of £415.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,000.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

