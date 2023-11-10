BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 625.60 ($7.72).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BP. HSBC lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 515 ($6.36) to GBX 555 ($6.85) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 490 ($6.05) to GBX 525 ($6.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.34) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 650 ($8.02) to GBX 660 ($8.15) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 3,614 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £8,998.86 ($11,108.33). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,759 shares of company stock worth $975,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at GBX 475.35 ($5.87) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 520.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 492.02. The company has a market cap of £80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 447.20 ($5.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. BP’s payout ratio is 2,017.54%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

