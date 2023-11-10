Brokers Offer Predictions for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

