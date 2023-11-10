Brokers Offer Predictions for Ferroglobe PLC’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

GSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $841.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $456.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.85 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

