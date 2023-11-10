Brokers Offer Predictions for Prothena Co. plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Prothena in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.88) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.18). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Prothena Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.45. Prothena has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $79.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena

In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $117,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $234,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $117,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,990 in the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Prothena by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prothena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 430.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

