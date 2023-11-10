Brokers Offer Predictions for SM Energy’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $5.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.03. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Shares of SM stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.80%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SM Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SM Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

