Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Calloway’s Nursery Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37.
About Calloway’s Nursery
Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.
