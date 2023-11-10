Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,156 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 894.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS GMOM opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $158.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

