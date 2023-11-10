Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.69.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $87.16 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average of $104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

