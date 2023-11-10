Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,074.60

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,074.60 ($25.61) and traded as low as GBX 2,000 ($24.69). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,000 ($24.69), with a volume of 1,844 shares traded.

Canadian General Investments Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £420.95 million, a PE ratio of -276.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,086.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,074.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

