Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.64 Per Share

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Tire in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $13.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.99. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $16.23 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s FY2024 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.31 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$264.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$906.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$277.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$289.48. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$243.18 and a twelve month high of C$336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71.

Canadian Tire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.