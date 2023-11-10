Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $13.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.83. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.23 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $15.10 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $368.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $387.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% in the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

