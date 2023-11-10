Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.36). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.66) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.53) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $51.26 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.24) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

