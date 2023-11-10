Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.18 and a beta of 0.96. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. Analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PowerSchool news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $50,973.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 376,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,177,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,442. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,711,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in PowerSchool by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,052 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,973,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 536.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,303,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,345,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

