Capital One Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Capital One Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRY. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.09. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). Berry had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $222.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Berry by 525.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Berry by 1,169.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 18,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $157,838.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 595,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 18,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $157,838.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 595,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 148,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,598.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,188 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

