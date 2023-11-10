Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.36.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $104.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

