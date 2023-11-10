Capital One Financial Comments on APA Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.99. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APA. Raymond James lowered their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Get Our Latest Report on APA

APA Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 3.50. APA has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.