Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now expects that the company will earn ($2.34) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.54). The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 384,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at $128,948,426.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $41,524.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 384,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,948,426.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,586 shares of company stock worth $63,562 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 22,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 90.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.