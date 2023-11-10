Capital One Financial Upgrades Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to “Overweight”

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $195.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.52.

Shares of SNOW opened at $156.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,840,817. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

